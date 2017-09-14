Mustang Bio adds CD20-directed CAR Ts to pipeline; shares up 1%

Thinly traded micro cap Mustang Bio (MBIO +1.1% ) perks up on light volume on the news that it has extended its pipeline of CAR T therapies into the CD20-directed arena.

The company has inked an exclusive global licensing agreement with Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center for the CD20 technology that includes partial funding for a Phase 1/2 study in relapsed/refractory B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphomas that will be initiated in Q4.

Financial terms are not disclosed.