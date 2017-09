Pension plans are under pressure to boost returns, and one way to do so is cutting back on the big fees they pay outside managers.

According to the NYPost, KKR is near an agreement to manage $3B in NYC pension cash, but would have to surpass a return floor before profiting.

It's unknown what the floor is, but the NYC Comptroller's office targets a 7% annual return.

"Scott has struck a great deal,” says one source ("Scott" being NYC Comptroller Scott Stringer).

ETFs: PSP, PEX