Morgan Stanley warns on UnionPay dependence in Macau

Morgan Stanley calls the dependence of premium mass market customers in Macau on China UnionPay cards for gambling funds a risk.

The firm notes that as much as 70% of gambling funds in the segment are sourced through UnionPay cards vs. 60% in 2015.

The Macau government tightened local rules on cash withdrawals earlier this year and could act again. The cards also have an annual cash withdrawal limit at overseas ATMs of just $15,290.

Macau casino stocks: Wynn Macau (OTCPK:WYNMF, OTCPK:WYNMY, WYNN), Sands China (OTCPK:SCHYY, OTCPK:SCHYF, LVS), MGM China (OTCPK:MCHVF, OTCPK:MCHVY, MGM), Galaxy Entertainment (OTCPK:GXYEF), SJM Holdings (OTCPK:SJMHF, OTCPK:SJMHY), Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO).

