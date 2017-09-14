Eldorado Gold gets arbitration notice from Greece

Eldorado Gold (EGO +0.4% ) says it received formal notice of arbitration from Greece's government, another advance in its lengthy permit dispute, but the company continues to say more progress is needed for it to reconsider investment plans.

EGO says the arbitration notice alleges a technical study it submitted in 2014 for a metallurgical plant to treat concentrates is deficient and thus violates the project’s environmental terms; it believes its study meets requirements.

EGO says it received two permits for its Olympias project yesterday but is awaiting permits for its two other projects.

“We expect the next week will be a key period for [EGO's] investments in Greece as we see how the government reacts to [EGO's] hardline stance on future investment,” says RBC analyst Dan Rollins.