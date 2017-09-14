PolarityTE Announces $15.2M Private Placement

PolarityTE (COOL +1.7% ) announced sale of series F convertible preferred stock of $15.2M to its investors to scale up commercial capabilities for pipeline of regenerative products “SkinTE”.

" This financing provides our team with the resources to continue executing our vision and to scale commercial capabilities for our pipeline of regenerative products and beyond," said CEO Dr. Denver Lough.

The preferred stock shall be convertible into the common stock at a conversion price of $27.50/share and the investor shall receive one half warrant exercisable at $30/share.