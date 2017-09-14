Facebook pledging more automotive-tech collaboration

Facebook (FB -1.2% ) is working to shore up deeper ties with the auto industry, but don't worry, the company tells Germany: It's not planning to make its own car.

“We come with very good news -- we’re the only company in Silicon Valley that’s not building a car,” Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg said at the Frankfurt car show.

The company wants to promote a "new mobility world" that taps cooperation between automakers and tech firms to enable electric vehicles, car-to-car communications and autonomous driving.

Speaking to German automakers including Daimler, BMW and Volkswagen, Sandberg compared the company to a "teenager" who has "a lot to learn from you. We don’t have your history, we don’t have your staying power, even though we aspire to make it to 100 years.”

Facebook is joining the Munich-based Mobility Hub innovation initiative, and will sponsor desks, events and training with some of its engineers.

