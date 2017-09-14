Fast inflation data has Goldman boosting odds of another rate hike

Core CPI rose an inline 0.2% in August - but that's a 2.4% annual pace. On a year-over-year basis, core CPI was up just 1.7% in August, but that's stronger than the 1.6% expected.

The "significantly firmer" price data has Goldman's Jan Hatzius boosting his odds of a third Fed rate hike this year to 60% from 55%.

Hatzius and team for years have been consistently more bullish on the economy than the consensus. They remain so: 30-day Fed Funds futures are pricing in about a 40% chance of another rate hike this year (though that is way up from a few days ago).

ETFs: IEF, PST, IEI, UST, DTYS, VGIT, TYO, GSY, SCHR, TBX, TYD, ITE, DTYL, DFVL, DFVS, TYNS, HYDD