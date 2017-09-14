Magellan Midstream, Valero form JV to expand Pasadena marine terminal

Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP +1.3% ) and Valero Energy (VLO -1.5% ) agree to form a 50/50 joint venture to develop and expand the marine storage facility currently under construction along the Houston Ship Channel in Pasadena, Tex., near Houston.

As MMP announced in July 2016, phase one of the facility, which already is under construction, includes ~1M barrels of storage and a new marine dock capable of handling Panamax-sized ships or barges; the first phase will now be owned by the joint venture.

The combined phases of the Pasadena marine terminal are currently estimated to cost ~$820M, which will be funded equally by capital contributions from MMP and VLO but MMP is construction manager and will serve as operator once construction is complete.

Phase 1 of the new terminal is expected to be operational in early 2019, with Phase 2 expected to come online in early 2020.