GM pushes to three-year high

Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas thinks General Motors (NYSE:GM) could hit $50 if the right strategic levers are pulled.

Jonas suggests the automaker should seed an auto tech portfolio and reposition Cadillac ahead of the shift in the global auto cycle.

Yesterday, Seeking Alpha contributor Seven Capital Corners Management had its own suggestions for GM. The investment firm thinks insider buying by management and the creation of a tracking stock for the GM China business would drive shares higher.