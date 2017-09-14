Cnooc's Nexen nixes Aurora LNG project

Cnooc's (CEO +0.3% ) Nexen Energy and Japanese partner Inpex say they will end the feasibility study for the Aurora liquefied natural gas project in British Columbia, dealing another blow to western Canadian natural gas producers.

The companies say the study indicates the current economic environment does not support their vision of developing a large LNG business at Prince Rupert.

The move follows a July decision from a consortium led by Malaysia's Petronas cancelling its $36B Pacific NorthWest LNG project; like Petronas, Cnooc says the Aurora partners will continue to produce natural gas from their Horn River wells in B.C.