FDA OKs Bayer's lymphoma med Aliqopa

The FDA grants accelerated approval for Bayer's (OTCPK:BAYRY +0.3% ) ALIQOPA (copanlisib) for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed follicular lymphoma (FL) who have received at least two prior lines of therapies.

The data supporting the application was generated in the Phase 2 CHRONOS-1 study. The accelerated approval stipulates that the company conduct additional studies to more fully characterize the drug's safety profile.

Copanlisib is a pan-Class I phosphatidylinositol-3-kinase (PI3K) inhibitor.

