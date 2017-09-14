Lyft expands Shuttle service, competes with Ford

Lyft (Private:LYFT) expands its Shuttle share service with new routes in the test markets of San Francisco and Chicago.

Shuttle operates similarly to an on-demand bus line and competes with Chariot, which was acquired by Ford for over $65M last year

Lyft adds six routes to Chicago and eight routes in San Francisco, which is also the home of the company’s self-driving car test program and a similar program by competitor Uber.

