Boeing surges near all-time high after planned 787 production pickup

Boeing (BA +1.3% ) is easily today's biggest Dow gainer after Wednesday's upbeat presentation, as CEO Dennis Muilenburg told surprised analysts the company was increasing production of its flagship 787 Dreamliner from 12 per month to 14 by 2019.

Cowen's Cai von Rumohr, who rates BA at Outperform with a $300 price target, raises his earnings estimates: "Because the block extension increases the number of 787's still to be delivered by 14%, we estimate that it could add 4%-5% to the program's profit accrual rate and $0.15-$0.20 to 2017 "core" EPS and $0.30-$0.40 to 2018 EPS.

Jefferies analyst Howard Rubel, who rates the stock a Buy with a $275 target, says assuming a cost of $145M per widebody and ~24% cash margins, revenue and profit from the 787 increase could be in the neighborhood of $3.3B and $800M, respectively, in 2020.