Atossa's topical breast cancer candidate endoxifen performs well in early-stage study; shares ahead 21%

Nano cap Atossa Genetics (ATOS +21.1% ) jumps on a more than a 6x surge in volume in response to its announcement of positive results in a 48-subject Phase 1 dose escalation study of topical endoxifen. All objectives were achieved.

No safety signals were observed and endoxifen was well-tolerated at each dose level. It demonstrated that it crossed the skin barrier when applied daily to the breast in a dose-dependent way.

The company will release data from the oral arm in the next 30-60 days.

Endoxifen is an active metabolite of tamoxifen, the active ingredient in AstraZeneca's Nolvadex (the company stopped making it in June 2006).

Development is ongoing.