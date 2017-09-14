Nymox's marketing application in Europe for BPH med fexapotide triflutate accepted for review; shares ahead 8%

Thinly traded micro cap Nymox Pharmaceutical (NYMX +8.4% ) perks up on triple normal volume, albeit on turnover of only 341K shares, in response to its announcement that its marketing application seeking approval for fexapotide triflutate for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), commonly known as an enlarged prostate, has been accepted for review in Europe.

Fexapotide (NX-1207) is administered directly into the prostate via a transrectal injection that does not require anesthesia or sedation.

