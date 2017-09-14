Blue Apron defended at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Geniuty is still confident on Blue Apron (APRN +5.8% ) even after the company's IPO fell flat after some growing pains with operations and amid the Amazon-Whole Foods sector disruption.

"We continue to view the current headwinds as decidedly temporary, and management's recent commentary reinforces our view that the company is working through the issues at a good pace and can largely complete the transition by the end of the year," reads the analyst note.

The firm rates Blue Apron at Buy and has a price target of $11. Shares of the food kit seller haven't traded over $8 since July.

Canaccord Genuity was one of the underwriters on the Blue Apron IPO.