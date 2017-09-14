Three former Google employees sue for pay discrimination

Three female former Google (GOOG, GOOGL) employees have filed suit against the company for gender-based pay discrimination.

Preliminary results of a federal labor investigation showed systemic pay discrimination and Google’s headquarters. Google denied the claim and said internal analysis showed no gender pay gap.

Google recently fired a male engineer for writing a memo that said women were inherently unsuited for engineering jobs, which he said explained the gender disparity in the industry.

Alphabet Class A shares are down 0.90% .

Previously: Google fires engineer behind gender memo (Aug. 8)