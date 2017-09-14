Valero underestimated benzene leak at Houston refinery, EPA says

Valero Energy (VLO -1.6% ) "significantly underestimated" the amount of cancer-causing benzene and other toxic compounds leaked from its Houston refinery during Hurricane Harvey, the EPA says.

VLO had reported that the leak from a partially collapsed roof of a storage tank released an estimated 6.7 lbs. of benzene and more than 3,350 lbs. of unspecified volatile compounds, but the EPA says VLO now is preparing a new report that will show a substantial increase in emissions from the incident.

The benzene release by the VLO refinery was the strongest concentration of toxic compounds detected by any independent air monitoring throughout the Houston area in Harvey's aftermath.