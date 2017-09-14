Microsoft announces Azure confidential computing

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) announces Microsoft Azure confidential computing, which offers data security protection by encrypting the data while in use.

Confidential computing protects against attacks from malicious insiders with administrative privilege, hackers and malware exploiting bugs, and unauthorized third party access.

”The Azure team, along with Microsoft Research, Intel, Windows, and our Developer Tools group, have been working on confidential computing software and hardware technologies for over four years…Today we take that cutting edge one step further by now making it available to customers via an Early Access program,” writes Azure CTO Mark Russinovich in a blog post.

Previously: Microsoft Edge browser now on 330M active devices (Sept. 13)