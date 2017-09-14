GE wins contract for major gas power plant in Bangladesh

General Electric (GE +0.1% ) says it secured a contract to supply power generation equipment for Shapoorji Pallonji Group’s 220 MW combined cycle power plant in Bangladesh; financial terms are not disclosed.

GE Power will supply the full suite of engineered equipment package, including two 6F.03 gas turbines, two heat recovery steam generators, one steam turbine generator, condenser and associated control systems, plus technical expertise during the installation phase of the project.

GE expects the plant, which will generate enough electricity to power 200K homes in Bangladesh, to begin commercial operations by year-end 2019.