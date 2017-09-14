Needham: Pandora's audio-ad refocus promises continued revenues

Pandora Media (P -0.6% ) is refocusing on ad-supported radio listening, and the company's in good position to keep capturing that money, Needham says.

That's particularly true as the company introduces new premium-price types of ads that could increase advertiser revenue, including shorter 15-second spots and trade-offs of an hour of free listening for watching a video ad.

“The most undervalued asset at Pandora (in our view) is the fact that the company now represents nearly 70% of total digital audio advertising ad units,” analyst Laura Martin argues.

And that means anybody who wants targeted audio ads have to go to Pandora, she says.

Martin has an $11 price target, implying 35% upside.