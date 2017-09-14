WSJ: SoftBank could buy up to 22% of Uber

The Wall Street Journal reports that SoftBank’s (OTCPK:SFTBY, OTCPK:SFTBF) Vision Fund could buy between 17% and 22% of Uber (Private:UBER) through a combination of share purchases and a tender offer.

In return, SoftBank wants the two vacant board seats on Uber’s eleven-person board.

Sources say negations could finish up next week if enough investors agree to sell shares at a 30% or higher discount.

SoftBank also has stakes in Uber competitors Didi Xhuxing Technology of China, ANI Technologies of India, GrabTaxi of Singapore, and 99 in Brazil. Last month, SoftBank expressed interest in investing in either Uber or Lyft.

