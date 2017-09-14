Ad trade groups blast Apple's new Safari privacy feature

An open letter from six advertising trade groups blasts Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) for a new Safari feature called Intelligent Tracking Prevention (ITP).

ITP uses machine learning to identify and limit any tracking behavior in the Safari browser. Tracking can include third-party cookies and identification puts a 24-hour time limit on that behavior.

Text from the letter, seen by Adweek: “Apple’s unilateral and heavy-handed approach is bad for consumer choice and bad for the ad-supported online content and services consumers love. Blocking cookies in this manner will drive a wedge between brands and their customers, and it will make advertising more generic and less timely and useful. Put simply, machine-driven cookie choices do not represent user choice; they represent browser-manufacturer choice.”

