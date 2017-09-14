JPM not looking to control Ubisoft despite 11% stake

After a market disclosure that it's taken an 11% stake in Ubisoft (UBSFY +0.4% ), J.P. Morgan says it doesn't have designs on controlling the French videogame maker.

The bank's stake puts it in third place behind France's Vivendi (VIVHY -0.5% ) -- which has definitely made overtures toward taking control -- and the founding Guillemot family.

But J.P. Morgan says in a letter that it has no strategic plans for the company and has bought various put and call options with an unnamed client.

Previously: Vivendi director: Could exit Ubisoft to pursue another (Jun. 30 2017)

Previously: Ubisoft founders raise stake in attempt to hold off Vivendi (Jun. 27 2017)