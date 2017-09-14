Apache, Imperial, Hess cut at J.P. Morgan on lack of sustaining free cash flow

Apache (APA -0.3% ) and Imperial Oil (IMO -0.4% ) are downgraded to Underweight from Neutral while Hess (HES +0.2% ) is cut to Neutral from Overweight, with respective stock price targets of $38, $38 and $45, at J.P. Morgan.

The JPM team says oil explorers have been focused on net asset value, but the market is rewarding the companies that have a more balanced free cash flow generation and capital allocation approach, so its analysis of which companies can sustain their cash flow generation results in the downgrades as well as Overweight ratings for Chevron (CVX +0.2% ) and ConocoPhillips (COP +0.4% ).

JPM says APA trades at a sustaining free cash flow yield of ~4.3% vs. the peer group estimated average of 7.4% on 2012 estimates, IMO's valuation looks expensive even after giving full credit for project improvement at Kearl/Syncrude and a potential Aspen final investment decision, and HES's sustaining FCF yield of ~5.8% lags the peer group estimated average of 6.7% in 2020.