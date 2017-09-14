Appeals court denies Uber bid to move to arbitration

The same appeals panel that told Uber (Private:UBER) to hand a key document over to Waymo has also denied Uber’s desire to move the case to arbitration.

Uber said the case should go to arbitration because it centered on former engineer Anthony Levandowski’s violations of his employment agreement. Waymo said it doesn’t need the agreements to prove its trade secret theft case against Uber, a point that won over the prior judge and the appeals court.

Previously: Judge tells Uber to hand over key document to Waymo (Sept. 13)