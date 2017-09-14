'Daily Show' host Noah re-signed through 2022

A day after noting a promising ratings rebound at MTV, Viacom has given a contract renewal to a key anchor on one of its other networks: Trevor Noah.

Noah's re-upping as host of Comedy Central's The Daily Show through 2022, due in large part to some steady recent growth in his audience.

Noah got a rocky start critically and in the ratings two years ago, but the show's viewership is up 14% Y/Y, and the cable program is third in late night in the 18-49 demographic, behind broadcast network programs: NBC's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and CBS's Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

“Jon Stewart was on the network for 18 years," said Viacom chief Bob Bakish. "Jon Stewart did not become Jon Stewart in one year. Trevor is on a very good path."