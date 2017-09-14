Google loses appeal on data warrants; YouTube TV comes to new markets

New court filings reveal that Google (GOOG, GOOGL) lost an appeal in July related to authorities using a U.S. search warrant to access data stored overseas.

Chief Judge Beryl Howell last week decided to hold Google in contempt for defying the order and fined the company $10K per day but suspended the fine pending an appeal.

Microsoft won a similar appeal in New York last year when the court found that the Stored Communications Act doesn’t apply outside the United States.

The Supreme Court will decide later this year whether domestic warrants work for overseas data.

In happier Google news, the YouTube TV service extends to 8 more cities, bringing the total markets up to 49 since rollouts started in February.

