REITs bounce higher

The broad equity REIT sector had been on nice run for most of the summer, perhaps benefitting as long-term rates surprised everyone (again), and headed nicely lower. They gave back some ground this week as the 10-year Treasury yield jumped nearly 20 basis points, and markets again started to price in one more Fed rate hike this year.

Today, though, the IYR is up 0.55% and VNQ 0.75% , while the S&P 500 posts a modest loss.

Mall and shopping center names: Simon Property (SPG +2% ), Macerich (MAC +2.6% ), Kimco (KIM +2.9% ), Taubman (TCO +1.1% ), DDR (DDR +2.7% )

Self-storage: Public Storage (PSA +1.9% ), CubeSmart (CUBE +1.7% )

Office: Boston Properties (BXP +1.8% ), Kilroy (KRC +2.4% ), Paramount Group (PGRE +1.6% )

Underperforming are the hotel names: Sunstone (SHO -1.7% ), LaSalle (LHO -1% ), Chesapeake (CHSP -1.6% ), Pebblebrook (PEB -1% )

