Nucor downgraded at Morgan Stanley as Citi upgrades

While Nucor (NUE +0.7% ) was upgraded to Buy from Neutral today at Citigroup, the stock also is downgraded to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley based on concerns about the company's margins.

In its upgrade, Citi cited a disconnect between the performance of NUE's stock, which is down nearly 10% YTD, and the company's fundamentals, buttressed by steel capacity reductions in China.

While Stanley agrees that reduced Chinese steel exports will be a positive catalyst for steel prices in the U.S., the firm notes U.S. scrap prices have jumped ~$100/long ton since October and likely will remain higher for longer than previously expected.

Meanwhile, after analyzing non-residential permits, the firm says spending by the private sector on non-residential structures fell Y/Y last month, marking the first Y/Y decline in nearly four years.