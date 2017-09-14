CBS attacking Showtime churn; plans NFL renewal

Among other comments at an investor conference today (after earlier laying out plans for a streaming sports network), CBS chief Les Moonves added that Showtime has changed up its release schedule to minimize churn, and that it plans to renew its deal with the NFL.

Showtime now makes a new show every 3-4 weeks in order to keep viewers tuned in, he says.

Moonves says that combined subscribership for its CBS All Access service and Showtime streaming would crest 4M by the end of the year.