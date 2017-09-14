United Tech working to fix engine delays to Airbus, CFO says

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) says it is working to resolve the issues that led to delays in supplying its Pratt & Whitney engines to Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF, OTCPK:EADSY).

Deliveries of the newest Airbus narrow-body jet, which generates most of its profits, have been disrupted by delays in the supply of the UTX engines.

"We are working right now with Airbus to see whether we want to reallocate or change the mix between engines that go towards new aircraft versus what goes into the lease pool this year," UTX CFO Akhil Johri said today at a Morgan Stanley conference.

UTX also reaffirms plans to deliver 350-400 Pratt & Whitney GTF engines this year.