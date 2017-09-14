Mergers may be the Amazon antidote for food companies

Major producers such as Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC), General Mills (NYSE:GIS), Kellogg (NYSE:K), Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) and Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) have lost leverage with retailers as a result of Amazon's acquisition of Whole Foods, reasons Bloomberg's Tara Lachapelle. Last week's round of price cuts by Target are another indication of the pressure the sector may see on margins.

The sector reset could lead food companies down the M&A path. Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) and Hain Celestial (NASDAQ:HAIN) are two potential targets identified by Lachapelle. An "outlandish" offer could also tempt J.M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) and Hershey (NYSE:HSY) to take a buyout deal, she notes.

