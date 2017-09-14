Digital Realty, DuPont Fabros wrap up merger

Data-center firms Digital Realty Trust (DLR +0.3% ) and DuPont Fabros Technology (NYSE:DFT) have completed their merger with a $7.8B transaction.

Former DuPont Fabros board members Michael Coke and John T. Roberts Jr. have been added to the Digital Realty board.

In early tender results for 5.875% senior notes due 2021 that were issued by DuPont Fabros, Digital Realty notes as of 5 p.m. yesterday holders of about $475M worth had tendered and delivered.

That makes up about 79% of the $600M principal outstanding. The company paid $1,032.50 for each $1,000 in principal, plus accrued and unpaid interest.

It's also issued redemption notices for the 5.625% senior notes due 2023 issued by DuPont Fabros.