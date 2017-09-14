Oracle up after Q1 beats

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) up 1.72% aftermarket following Q1 EPS and revenue beats.

Segment revenue: Cloud plus On-Premise Software, $7.4B (+9% Y/Y); Cloud SaaS, $1.1B (+62%); Cloud PaaS plus IaaS, $400M (+28%); New software licenses, $966M (-6%); Software license updates and product support, $4.95B (+3%); Hardware revenue, $943M (-5%); Services, $860M (6%).

Short-term deferred revenue was up 9% on the year to $10.3B. Operating cash flow TTM was up 8% to $14.8B. The company ended the quarter with $21.3B in cash and equivalents.

Quarterly cash dividend of $0.19 per share declared payable to stockholders of record by October 11 and payable on October 25.

