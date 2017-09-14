No Ad Com planned for BioMarin's pegvaliase

The FDA has notified BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) that it does not plan to hold an advisory committee meeting to review and discuss its Biologics License Application (BLA) seeking approval for pegvaliase to reduce blood phenylalanine levels in adults with phenylketonuria (PKU). The agency also stated that its review is proceeding per guidelines with an action date of February 28, 2018 under Priority Review status.

Shares are down a fraction after hours.

