To review, Two Harbors (NYSE:TWO) - in exchange for contributing its commercial real estate assets to Granite Point Mortgage (NYSE:GPMT) alongside its IPO - received 33M shares of GPMT common stock.

That stock is to be distributed to Two Harbors owners at the rate of 0.095 shares of GPMT for each share of TWO. This is expected to occur on Nov. 1.

At the same time, Two Harbors will undergo a 1:2 reverse split.

TWO is up 1.3% after hours

