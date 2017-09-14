T-Mobile CFO: Could start buybacks in 2018

As T-Mobile (TMUS -2.6% ) looks to potential uses of its cash, it looks like buybacks might win out over a dividend, according to Chief Financial Officer Braxton Carter.

Speaking at Goldman Sachs Communacopia, Carter says a repurchase could come as soon as next year, but "It's more near term than long term."

A survey of T-Mobile investors didn't find much traction for an earlier idea to start paying a small dividend, he says: "We think we're undervalued, and a buyback might be the best use of cash."