Dow again closes at record high, other indexes slip

The Dow posted its third record close of the week but the other major stock indexes fell slightly, as higher than expected inflation may have increased the chances of an interest rate hike.

"This is the first time you're seeing inflation go higher in a while," says Adam Sarhan of 50 Park Investments. "As inflation goes higher, that puts pressure on P/E ratios."

The Dow was propped up by strong gains in United Technologies (+2.6%) and Boeing (+1.3%), which added ~36 points of the index's 45-point rise.

The utilities sector (+0.9%) topped today's leaderboard, bouncing back from two straight days of losses, while the consumer discretionary (-0.5%) and tech groups (-0.4%) lagged.

Energy (+0.5%) extended its weekly gain to 3.2%, as U.S. crude Oil futures climbed 1.2% to $49.87/bbl after crossing $50 for the first time in five weeks.

U.S. Treasury prices stayed flat, with the yield on the benchmark 10-year note ending unchanged at 2.20%, breaking its three-session winning streak, and the two-year yield also finishing unchanged at 1.36%.