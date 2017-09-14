Volkswagen recalls 4.86M vehicles in China over Takata airbags

Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAF, OTCPK:VLKAY) and its Chinese joint venture partners are recalling 4.86M vehicles in China to replace faulty Takata air bags.

It is VW's second huge recall in China this month after recalling more than 1.8M vehicles to fix defective fuel pumps.

The China market is critical for Volkswagen; last year, China accounted for 4M of the 10.3M vehicles the company delivered globally.

But the setbacks are not likely to seriously damage VW’s prospects in China, says a Moody's analyst, as “China’s auto market is evolving into a developed market, and recalls are common and standard procedures in developed auto markets."