Mirati Therapeutics +63% on clinical trial data for lung cancer treatment

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) +63.1% AH after presenting positive preliminary data from two ongoing clinical trials of sitravatinib in non-small cell lung cancer.

MRTX says initial safety data and efficacy information will be presented from the ongoing Phase 2 study of sitravatinib in combination with nivolumab as a treatment for non-small cell lung cancer patients, and a case study will be presented that documents an objective response of a NSCLC patient with a CBL inactivating mutation.

In both clinical studies, sitravatinib alone and in combination with nivolumab was well tolerated with a manageable safety profile.