Hertz prices $800M private asset-backed debt offering

Hertz Global Holdings (HTZ -12.4% ) says its special-purpose subsidiary has priced an $800M private offering of notes backed by rental car assets.

Hertz Vehicle Financing II LP priced $450M in a series of notes at a weighted average interest rate of 3.38%, and $350M in a series at a weighted average interest of 3.57%.

The first series has four classes in cascading subordination (Class A, Class B, Class C and Class D) and the second series has three such classes (the fourth class will be retained).

Net proceeds will go to make loans to Hertz Vehicle Financing and/or to repay part of the subsidiary's variable funding notes.

After hours: HTZ +0.3% .

