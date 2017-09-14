Phillips 66 applies Jones Act waiver

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) charters a foreign-flagged tanker under a Jones Act waiver issued by the Trump administration to relieve hurricane-related fuel shortages in the southeast U.S.

PSX says it used the waiver to charter the Nave Jupiter, which is flagged in the Marshall Islands and left Houston on Sept. 9 and was docked near its 250K bbl/day Alliance refinery in Louisiana today, according to vessel tracking data.

PSX is the first company known to use the waiver of the law that requires shipments between domestic ports to occur on U.S.-flagged, owned and crewed ships.

The acting U.S. Homeland Security secretary earlier this week extended the waiver through Sept. 22, citing disruptions caused to the midstream and downstream sectors of the oil industry by Hurricane Harvey.