Equinix opens 13th Silicon Valley data center

Equinix (EQIX -0.9% ) this afternoon has unveiled its latest data center in Silicon Valley.

The $122M SV10 facility is an International Business Exchange center located at its Great Oaks campus in San Jose, Calif.

It's the 13th Silicon Valley data center site that the company operates.

The initial phase will add 37,000-plus square feet of co-lo space and has campus cross-connectivity to Equinix's SV1 and SV5 sites. It has space for 930 cabinets, and two expansion phases will bring that to 2,820 cabinets.