Daimler delivers electric truck to first U.S. commercial customer

Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF) says United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) will be the first U.S. commercial customer for its new battery-powered eCanter truck, the first of three to be leased to the company.

The eCanter is a relatively small urban delivery truck, but Daimler Trucks Asia chief Mark Llistosella says larger Class 7 electric trucks are coming and hints the company will show a larger electric truck at the Tokyo Motor Show next month.

Daimler is leasing the trucks to UPS because within about two years “we know there will be a next level of technology” that will produce batteries with longer range, lower cost and lower weight, Llistosella says.

Battery costs that are currently $180-$200/kw-hour could drop to ~$100/kw-hour - “the main lever” to move electric commercial trucks to higher sales volumes, Llistosella says - and Daimler is limiting sales of the eCanter to ~500 vehicles for the first two years of production, in anticipation of the improved batteries.