Videogame sales take a pre-holiday breather, falling 2%

Videogame sales reversed last month's gains, falling overall and in hardware and software after a multi-month run of strength from consoles following the release of the Nintendo Switch (NTDOY +1% ).

Overall sales fell 2% Y/Y to $568M, according to NPD Group. Hardware reversed course to fall 6%, to $168M; software (console and portable) declined 2% to $271M, and PC game software (physical and via Steam) fell 23% to $11M.

Accessory spending was a bright spot, gaining 10% Y/Y to $118M.

In individual games, Madden NFL 18 (EA -0.3% ) took its place atop the dollar sales chart, followed by perpetual workhorse Grand Theft Auto V (TTWO +0.6% ), in its 49th month on the market.

GTA V is the all-time best-selling game by both revenue and units in tracked sales across PC, console and portable with digital and packaged combined, NPD's Mat Piscatella notes.

Rounding out the top 10 in software: No. 3, Uncharted: The Lost Legacy (SNE -3.5% ); No. 4, Splatoon 2 (OTCPK:NTDOY); No. 5, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (OTCPK:NTDOY); No. 6, Tom Clancy's Rainbox Six: Siege (UBSFY +0.4% ); No. 7, Mario Kart 8 (OTCPK:NTDOY); No. 8, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered (ATVI -0.4% ); No. 9, Crash Bandicoot: N. Sane Trilogy (NASDAQ:ATVI); No. 10, Overwatch (ATVI).

Once again, the Switch was the best-selling hardware platform, while PlayStation 4 continues to lead YTD sales. Despite this month's fall-off, YTD hardware spending is still up 17%, to $1.7B.