WSJ: UTX-COL tie-up likely to face intense scrutiny, especially in Europe

Questions are surfacing over how antitrust authorities will treat United Technologies' (NYSE:UTX) proposed takeover of Rockwell Collins (NYSE:COL) amid a broader debate over whether the combination will drive up costs in the aerospace industry, WSJ reports.

Industry experts say Europe’s antitrust watchdog represents the biggest potential obstacle to the deal, "because scope, rather than just scale, matters,” says Bernstein's Doug Harned; while there is relatively little overlap between the two companies in terms of products manufactured - a primary focus of U.S. regulators - other countries consider non-tangibles such as the extent of a company’s dominance in a sector or segment of a supply chain.

UTX and COL make few of the same parts but could leverage their combined buying power to squeeze their own suppliers and demand higher prices from Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF, OTCPK:EADSY) and Boeing (NYSE:BA), which Harned says could attract the European regulator’s attention.

Attention also is on China, whose regulators are becoming a more important factor in aerospace deals; the deal requires approval of 17 regulators around the world.