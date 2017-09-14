Super Micro Computer warned by Nasdaq over late 10-K

Super Micro Computer (SMCI -1.2% ) says it's gotten a noncompliance letter from Nasdaq.

The warning is tied to late filing of the company's annual report for the period ended June 30 -- the 10-K for which was due Aug. 29.

The company had filed for an extension to Sept. 13, and now says "additional time is needed for the company to compile and analyze certain information and documentation and finalize its financial statements, as well as complete a related audit committee review" in order for its accountant to wrap its audit.

It's not updating guidance but says the auditing will increase opex for the quarter due to higher legal and accounting costs.

Super Micro doesn't have a timetable for when the review and audits will be done, but it has 60 days to file the 10-K or a plan to regain compliance.