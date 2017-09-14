Brazil's president faces second round of criminal charges

Brazil Pres. Temer is hit with criminal charges for the second time in less than three months, further harming his standing and extending the country’s political uncertainty as he seeks to promote a package of economic reforms.

The country's Attorney General charges Temer with obstruction of justice and being part of a criminal conspiracy that involved a plot to prevent authorities from learning about a wide-ranging kickback scheme.

Brazil’s Congress, which must approve any criminal case against a sitting president with a two-thirds majority, last month voted down the first corruption indictment against Temer.

ETFs: EWZ, BRF, BRZU, BZQ, EWZS, BRAQ, UBR, BRAZ, DBBR, FBZ