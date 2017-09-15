Flight to safe havens amid Korea tensions

For the second time in less than a month, Pyongyang has fired a ballistic missile that flew over Japan, prompting the UN Security Council to call an emergency meeting for today.

Arms race? South Korea responded by conducting live fire drills that mimicked attacking Pyongyang's launch site, and launching its own ballistic missile test into the sea.

Investors initially fled to safe havens on the news, but the yen, Swiss franc and gold have since given back most of the gains.

